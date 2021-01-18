 Skip to main content
Biden taps IU law professor Janet McCabe for No.2 EPA post
AP

Biden taps IU law professor Janet McCabe for No.2 EPA post

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating an Indiana University law professor to be the second-in-command at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Janet McCabe, a professor of practice at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, has been nominated to be deputy EPA administrator, Biden's office announced Friday.

The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

McCabe previously served as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation at the EPA under former President Barack Obama from July 2013 to January 2017 and as principal deputy in that office from 2009 to 2013. She also has been air director at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and she has held other environmental policy and management positions at IDEM and in Massachusetts.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie called McCabe “one of our nation’s foremost experts on environmental law and policy.”

"She has extensive experience in working with state and national government officials on critical issues concerning air quality, climate change and children’s environmental health,” McRobbie said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

