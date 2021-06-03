Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation

The Interior Department also plans to spend a total of $77 million at Big Bend National Park in Texas to rehabilitate a water system and repair the Chisos Mountain Lodge, and $24.9 million at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio to stabilize its riverbank and support its well-used towpath trail.

All are popular tourist destinations that expect to see an increase in visitors as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

The administration said the investments are consistent with and help advance its “ America the Beautiful” initiative, a decade-long, voluntary conservation effort that aims to protect nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

“One of the best investments we can make is in stewarding the lands and waters that sustain us and the generations to come,'' Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today we are making critical investments that will create tens of thousands of jobs, safeguard the environment and help ensure that national parks and public lands are ready to meet the challenges of climate change and increased visitation.''