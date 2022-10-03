 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 3 series

President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit

  • Updated
  • 0

PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona struck and residents worry that Washington's dedication to their recovery could prove fleeting.

“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have pummeled the U.S. territory in recent years.

“Puerto Ricans are a strong people,” Biden said. "But even so, you have had to bear so much, and more than need be, and you haven't gotten the help in a timely way."

The damage from Fiona, which came only five years after the even more powerful Hurricane Maria, will test his administration's ability to help the island of 3.2 million people recover and bolster its defenses. Puerto Rico has a higher poverty rate than any state, and it remains vulnerable to storms that are only becoming more powerful and frequent as climate change continues.

People are also reading…

“What happened with this hurricane is that even though it was Category 1, in terms of water it was like Category 4,” Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, told Biden.

Fiona made landfall on Sept. 18, knocking out power to the entire island. Although electricity has been restored to 90% of its 1.47 million customers, more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico’s southern and western regions, continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water.

The weather remained ominous during Biden's visit on Monday. Thunder rumbled and lightning flashed in the distance.

“I don't want the headline to read, ‘Biden brings storm to Puerto Rico,’" he joked. "So I'm gonna maybe have to cut this a little short.”

Biden announced the administration will provide $60 million through last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law to help Puerto Rico shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system so the island will be better prepared for future storms.

Puerto Rico isn't the only corner of the country that's reeling from disaster. Florida is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian churned across that state last week, killing more than 60 people, decimating some coastal communities and flooding others. Biden plans to visit Florida on Wednesday to survey damage.

"At times like these, our nation comes together, puts aside our political differences and gets to work," Biden said.

The president was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, who joined volunteers in a sweltering school gymnasium. She helped stuff plastic bags with canned goods, fruit cups, snack packages and rice. Pallets of bottled water were stacked along the wall.

Little storm damage was visible during Biden's few hours on the ground in Puerto Rico after he touched down in Ponce, a city on the southern coast.

Fiona caused catastrophic flooding, tore apart roads and bridges, and unleashed more than 100 landslides when it hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18. At least two people died after being swept away by floods, and several others were killed in accidents related to the use of candles or generator during the island-wide power outage.

Government officials have estimated some $3 billion in damages, but warn that costs could rise significantly as evaluations continue.

Some people in Puerto Rico wondered whether Biden’s visit would change anything as they recalled how President Donald Trump visited after Hurricane Maria hit as a more powerful Category 4 storm in 2017, and tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd in a display that riled many.

"We know that there may have been some issues in the previous administration," said Deanne Criswell, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator who joined Biden on his trip. "We are laser-focused on giving them the support they need.”

Criswell, who said FEMA personnel were sent to the island before the storm and will remain there to help with recovery, visited Puerto Rico shortly after Fiona struck.

“They finally feel like this administration cares for them, and that they’re going to be there for them to support them through this response and recovery effort," she said.

There's entrenched skepticism in some areas of the island that anything will change.

Manuel Veguilla, a 63-year-old retired mechanic who lives in a remote community in the hard-hit northern mountain town of Caguas, said he didn’t expect his life to improve in the aftermath of Fiona, which cut off his neighborhood from any help for a week.

“They always offer the lollipop to the kids,” he said, referring to Biden’s visit. “But in the end, the outcome is always the same. The aid goes to those who have the most.”

Biden recently told Pierluisi that he authorized 100% federal funding for 30 days for debris removal, search and rescue efforts, power and water restoration, shelter and food.

Pierluisi asked for the funding to last for 180 days.

In his remarks, Biden said, “I’m confident we’re going to be able to do all you want, governor.”

The lack of electrical power on the island led to the temporary closure of businesses, including gas stations and grocery stores, as fuel supplies dwindled amid heavy generator use. As a result, many cheered the Biden administration's decision to temporarily waive a federal law so that a British Petroleum ship could deliver 300,000 barrels of diesel.

Many also have begun demanding that Puerto Rico be fully exempted from the law, known as the Jones Act, that requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag. This drives up costs for an island that already imports 85% of its food.

Superville reported from Washington. Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Wednesday's announcement is a change after she did not publicly support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. He has pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem says her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

Cara Mund's House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

Cara Mund's House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. After she went on to win Miss America, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact. Now, the recent Harvard Law School graduate is taking on the job of candidate herself in a run for North Dakota's House seat as an independent. Mund is gambling that her primary issue — support for abortion rights — plus her outsider status and her celebrity can win over enough voters to overcome a far-better-funded incumbent, Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West  — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections. The partisan practice has been legal for more than a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This newly developed mosquito repellent might have you ditching the DEET

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News