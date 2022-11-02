 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other worries

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was his last stop of the day on a West Coast swing, a backyard fundraiser at a TV producer's home in Los Angeles, and President Joe Biden was telling the crowd how tough the past few years have been.

He ticked off challenges: Technology that's made it easier to corrupt the truth. Russia and China's efforts to upset the world order, surging inflation at home. The lingering pandemic. The after-effects of the Capitol riot. Election deniers and their impact on the upcoming nationwide voting.

Still, for all of that, Biden insisted, the nation’s best days lie ahead.

People are also reading…

The upbeat heart of the president's message is the same wherever he goes. In Detroit or Los Angeles. Syracuse, New York, or Hagerstown, Maryland. To throngs in an auditorium or a few dozen in a weathered union hall, the Democratic president declares he’s never felt more hopeful.

“I truly believe we’re just getting started,” he told a crowd in Florida on Tuesday. “I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today."

Yet this refrain of Biden’s presidency — this promise that things will get better — is butting up against his own dire political projections: A Congress potentially controlled by what he's labeled “ultra-MAGA” Republicans as he faces midterm elections that will define, and quite possibly stifle, the next two years of his term.

Biden always leans heavily on the positive. But he has to do so when many voters are feeling the pain of higher prices and harbor deep concerns about the fragility of democracy itself.

He is delivering his second speech on threats to the nation's system of government in as many months Wednesday night, including the prospect of key races across the country being won by candidates he believes would upset voting procedures and confidence.

Presidents "almost have to will themselves into a sense of optimism. If they can’t project hope that we can surmount our difficulties, then they’re sunk and we are, too,” sad Jeff Shesol, a former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton who now runs a speechwriting and strategy firm in Washington.

And it’s anything but clear that Biden’s optimistic vision is breaking through. Just 25% of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction in an October AP-NORC survey.

Throughout history, leaders have tried to strike the right balance — leveling with people about the challenges at hand but also giving them cause to hope.

President Barack Obama tried during the 2010 midterm campaign when he was hopeful about the nascent economic recovery but mindful that so many voters were still hurting. His party saw a “shellacking” in the House.

Now, less than a week before Election Day, the nation is in an unprecedented, newly uncertain time, marked by the punishing pandemic economic fears, a mounting wave of hate crimes and political violence. Growing numbers question whether democracy can survive -- and whether their leaders can meet the moment.

That's a difficult line for any president to walk — too much Pollyanna talk can sound simply delusional.

“If you get carried away with it, as a politician or a president, you risk becoming detached from people’s actual experience,” Shesol said.

Biden’s upbeat message is ridiculed by Republicans, whose midterm pitch is tied to a picture of a nation beset by rising crime and inflation. Even a basic metric like last week’s report that the economy grew again after two quarters of contraction was subject to alternate interpretations: Biden said it was evidence the country’s recovery was continuing to “power forward;” Republican Rep. Kevin Brady dismissed it as fleeting “ghost growth.”

“Joe Biden is completely detached from reality,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said last month. “Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, they can’t afford rising gas and grocery prices, and real wages are down.”

Those who know Biden best insist he’s a realist: It’s not that he believes things are great all the time; it’s that he think there’s always room — and a path — to get better.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said Biden knows when to hold out hope and when to walk way. He gave the example of Biden’s billion-dollar infrastructure plan. The deal fell apart in spectacularly public fashion a few times, but Biden wouldn’t relent until it passed with bipartisan support. On other pieces of legislation, he has cut loose when it was clear he couldn’t strike a deal.

“It’s a terribly difficult balance, but I think he strikes it as well as anyone can,” Casey said.

The president’s outlook is shaped in part by personal tragedy: His first wife and young daughter died in a car crash in 1972 that also injured his two sons. Later, son Beau died of cancer at 45. There’s nothing anyone can say to him that’s worse than what he’s already experienced, friends and staff often say.

Add to that his long experience in government and “he’s not hit with surprises,” said Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime friend and a former Delaware senator. “He has the kind of force of his own personality, but it’s leavened by the facts on the ground.”

Despite Biden’s efforts to convince the nation of its best self, doubts course through the electorate, particularly about the future of U.S. democracy.

Only about half of Americans have confidence that votes in next week's midterm elections will be counted accurately, according to AP-NORC polling. Just 9% of adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well,” while 52% say it’s not working well.

Support of false election claims runs deep among Republicans running for office. Nearly 1 in 3 of those seeking election to posts that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections have supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential race, according to an Associated Press review.

White House senior adviser Mike Donilon says Biden has “never underestimated the moment we’re in. But I think he has always believed that the overwhelming percentage of the country still holds what he believes to be the core values that have always defined America.”

The president, Donilon added, knows there’s push-pull between the country at its best and worst.

He added: “Part of moving the country forward to a better place is recognizing the reality you’re facing, making the case of what should be rejected, what the country can rally around, and creating a picture of where the country can be.”

Associated Press Writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Conservative Supreme Court justices lean against 'affirmative action'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News