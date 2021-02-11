Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed `some minds'

Until now, the White House’s public approach to the proceedings has been: Impeachment? What impeachment?

Psaki at times has all but twisted herself in knots at the White House podium to dodge saying much of anything about the trial. "He’s not going to opine on back-and-forth arguments,” she said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she insisted that Biden would “not be a commentator” and would instead focus on the pandemic.

The president met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and business leaders on Tuesday to push for his economic recovery package. On Wednesday, he announced sanctions on Myanmar's military rulers in the wake of a coup and then he visited the Pentagon. On Thursday, he planned a trip to the National Institutes of Health to discuss the nation’s vaccination program.

It's all in keeping with Biden’s overall approach to Trump throughout the 2020 campaign: avoid getting bogged down in each new attack or controversy from Trump and focused on his own overarching message about a return to competent leadership in the White House. It also reflects a belief among White House aides that the chattering classes in Washington and on Twitter are often far removed from the realities of everyday Americans.