Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions

But security remains tight at the Capitol, patrolled by National Guard troops and surrounded by fencing, after a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in January in a deadly riot to try to undo Biden's election victory.

At the same time, pandemic restrictions will limit in-person access to the speech, which is typically broadcast live and in prime time to American households.

Rather than gathering all lawmakers at once in the House chamber, as traditionally happens, there will be limits set on the number of representatives and senators allowed in the chamber under the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Lawmakers will also be seated in the upstairs visitors gallery spaces rather than solely in the seats on the House floor.

And instead of inviting special visitors, family or friends, a coveted ticket in Washington, no guests of representatives or senators will be allowed.