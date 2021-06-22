 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to 'bring every resource' to manage busy storm season
0 Comments
AP

Biden to 'bring every resource' to manage busy storm season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration needs to “bring every resource to bear" to deal with natural disasters as huge swaths of the country have already endured extreme weather with the summer season just starting.

The president said he plans to meet next week with western governors to discuss preparation for heat, drought and wildfires.

“I insist on being ready for whatever comes our way," Biden told reporters ahead of an emergency preparedness briefing from Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser

The White House was spotlighting preparedness as the Western U.S. has experienced extreme heat and wildfires and the Atlantic Ocean has already seen three named storms, including Tropical Storm Claudette. The storm killed at least 14 people in Alabama.

A tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries.

Biden announced in May that he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impact of climate change.

The $1 billion in spending is a small fraction of what the weather-related disasters cost the U.S. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

This year has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states, and officials expect that an ongoing severe drought in the West will fuel another destructive summer of wildfires following one of the worst fire years on record in 2020.

Forecasters predict a busy hurricane season along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, but perhaps not as severe as 2020’s record-shattering year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News