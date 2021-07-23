 Skip to main content
Biden to bring infrastructure sales pitch to Pennsylvania
Biden to bring infrastructure sales pitch to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to the Allentown area Wednesday as he fights for passage in the Senate of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure measure that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with him.

The White House is billing Biden's visit to Macungie as a stop to “emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.”

It gave no other details of the visit, Biden's second to Pennsylvania so far this month after he went to Philadelphia last week to speak on voting rights.

In the Senate, Republicans rejected an effort this week to begin debate on the infrastructure deal. Supporters say they just need more time before another vote, possibly next week.

Macungie is near the home of Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted against opening debate. In a statement after the vote, Toomey echoed other Republicans in pointing out that critical details about the deal are not finalized.

Should an agreement be reached on those, Toomey he will consider the measure "based on its substance.” Pennsylvania's other U.S. senator, Democrat Bob Casey, voted with other Democrats to start debate.

The measure includes about $579 billion in new spending on roads, broadband and other public works projects — a first phase of Biden’s infrastructure agenda, to be followed by a much broader $3.5 trillion measure from Democrats next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

