Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push

Biden has faced questions about why his Cabinet department heads do not include an Asian American. The White House has highlighted that this Cabinet is the most diverse in history. Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, will be in attendance on Thursday.

The CIA director is not a Cabinet-ranked position in the Biden administration, as it was under Trump. In Obama's first Cabinet, the CIA director, the director of national intelligence and the director the Small Business Administration were not included.

In all, 25 people will attend, the White House said. For some, it will be their first time meeting other members of the Cabinet, given that the pandemic curtailed inauguration celebrations and other social gatherings.

In normal times, scheduling an in-person Cabinet meeting would require weeks, if not months, of planning to block off time in the travel schedules of the various principals. But most have remained in Washington due to the pandemic.