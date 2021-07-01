 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
0 Comments
AP

Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, is congratulated by Justin Turner after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team's World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House's efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mardi Gras parade 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News