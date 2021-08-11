Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host a virtual ”summit for democracy" in December, the White House said Wednesday, as he aims to assemble government, civil society and private sector leaders in what he has cast as a global faceoff against rising autocratic forces.

About a year after the Dec. 9-10 event, the president plans an in-person gathering that would bring together leaders of democratic nations and other officials. The White House said this December's summit would “galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."

The second summit will aim to show that democratic governments can work together to deliver on those issues.