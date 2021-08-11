 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats
0 Comments
AP

Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden to host 'summit' to rally democracies over autocrats

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's agenda.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host a virtual ”summit for democracy" in December, the White House said Wednesday, as he aims to assemble government, civil society and private sector leaders in what he has cast as a global faceoff against rising autocratic forces.

About a year after the Dec. 9-10 event, the president plans an in-person gathering that would bring together leaders of democratic nations and other officials. The White House said this December's summit would “galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."

The second summit will aim to show that democratic governments can work together to deliver on those issues.

The White House announcement came not long after officials in Afghanistan said the Taliban had seized three more provincial capitals from the elected, American-backed government in Kabul. They now control some two-thirds of the nation as the United States and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decadeslong war. There are fears that the brutal tactics the Taliban used to rule Afghanistan before will return. Some civilians who have fled Taliban advances have said that the insurgents imposed repressive restrictions on women and burned down schools.

A central theme of Biden's presidential candidacy and his first six months in office has been to redirect the nation to address what he calls a generational competition between democracies and autocracies such as Russia and China.

“In the race for the 21st century between democracies and autocracies, we need to prove that democracies can deliver,” Biden said last week in remarks on the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 42 killed in Algerian wildfires

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

+2
Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks
National Politics

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

  • Updated

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News