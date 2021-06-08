Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

A shortage of raw materials has made it harder for the U.S. economy to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. The supply bottleneck has helped fuel a bout of inflation that the administration believes will be temporary, though it has provided Republican lawmakers and some economists with grounds for criticizing Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The new task force will be led by the secretaries of Commerce, Agriculture and Transportation to focus on parts of the economy where there is a mismatch between supply and demand.

Besides the task force, the administration will take several other steps to bolster supply chains, with an effort spread across the government.