Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit

Biden announced the U.S. intention of rejoining the accord on the first day of his presidency, but had to wait 30 days for the move to go into effect. He has said that he will bake considerations about climate change into every major domestic and foreign policy decision his administration faces.

His first foray into international summitry will inevitably be perceived by some as simply an attempted course correction from Trump's agenda. The new president, however, has made clear that his domestic and foreign policy agenda won't be merely an erasure of the Trump years.

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” Biden lamented earlier this week at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee.

The president on the campaign trail vowed to reassert U.S. leadership in the international community, a role that Trump often shied away from while complaining that the U.S. was too frequently taken advantage of by freeloading allies.

To that end, the White House said Biden would be encouraging G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines, even as he reopens the U.S. spigot.