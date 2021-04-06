Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19

“It reduces confusion and it ensures that Americans who are not yet vaccinated, who are looking to get vaccinated, they know they are all eligible, all adults, I should say, on April 19,” she said.

Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been shot into arms since his inauguration on Jan. 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by his 100th day in office on April 30.

Biden's original goal had been 100 million shots by the end of his first 100 days, but that number was reached in March.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already had begun moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. It also comes as a flood of vaccine supply is being sent to states this week.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told governors Tuesday during a weekly conference call that more than 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to states this week, Psaki announced at her daily briefing.

That allocation brings the total amount of vaccine distributed over the past three weeks to more than 90 million doses, Psaki said.