Biden to name Asian American-Pacific Islander liaison

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Erika Moritsugu, a Capitol Hill veteran and vice president of a women’s rights advocacy group, as his liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

In a statement announcing her appointment, the White House said Moritsugu will “be a vital voice to advance the president and the administration’s priorities.”

Biden committed to creating a senior-level role focused on the AAPI community after he received criticism from Democratic Sens. Tammy of Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii for the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in his cabinet. The two senators threatened to hold up his nominees unless Biden remedied the situation, but reversed their stance after the White House said it would create the position.