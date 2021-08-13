Biden to reopen public comment on TennCare block grant

In the federal lawsuit, the Tennessee Justice Center and several Medicaid recipients claim the federal government under Trump exceeded its authority in approving the proposal. The complaint also argues Trump’s administration failed to provide enough time for the public to provide feedback on the plan.

“Federal officials are now willing to reconsider, and they are inviting the public to comment,” said Michele Johnson, executive director of the Tennessee Justice Center. "It is rare that citizens have such an opportunity to affect government policy. That makes it really important that everyone who cares about health care in Tennessee take a few minutes to share their concerns about access to affordable care, medical debt, rural health, care for children with chronic illness or Tennesseans’ other health care needs."

A TennCare official on Friday noted that the organization held its own public comment period, but also said its leaders “welcome additional input.”

“We are encouraged that CMS' (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) action in no way delays or prevents implementation of TennCare III, and we remain full steam ahead,” said TennCare spokesperson Connor Tapp.