 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to survey Ida's storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
0 Comments
AP

Biden to survey Ida's storm damage in Louisiana on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

People walk up a street flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat.

 John Locher

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana later this week to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and speak with local and state leaders, the White House said Wednesday.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power after Ida toppled a major transmission tower and knocked out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations. New Orleans was plunged into total darkness at one point; power began returning to the city on Wednesday.

The White House says Biden has been getting regular updates on the storm and its aftermath. He has held several conference calls with governors and local officials to discuss preparations and needs after the storm, and has received briefings from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

FEMA had sent tons of supplies, including generators, tarps and other materials into the region ahead of the storm, and federal response teams are working on search and rescue.

Biden's trip Friday to the Gulf region will cap a difficult stretch for the president, who oversaw the chaotic exit of the U.S. military from Afghanistan after a 20-year engagement. That included the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers helping evacuate more than 120,000 Americans, Afghan allies and others fleeing life under Taliban rule.

As Ida bore down on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, Biden was at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the return of the remains of the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who were killed last week in suicide bombing at Afghanistan's airport in Kabul, where the evacuations were taking place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A glowing necklace in the sky is what this eerie aurora looks like

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News