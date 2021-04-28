Biden to the nation: 'America is rising anew"

Biden also was addressing an issue rarely confronted by an American president, namely that in order to compete with autocracies like China, the nation needs “to prove that democracy still works” after his predecessor's baseless claims of election fraud and the ensuing attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver," he said in the excerpts, pointing to actions against the pandemic and resulting economic slide.

Unimpressed, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was to say in the Republicans' designated response that Biden was claiming too much credit.

“This administration inherited a tide that had already turned," Scott said in excerpts released in advance. “The coronavirus is on the run.”

No American politician has more familiarity with the presidential address to Congress than Biden. He spent three decades in the audience as a senator and eight years as vice president seated behind President Barack Obama during the annual address.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, “President Biden ran as a moderate, but I’m hard pressed to think of anything at all that he’s done so far that would indicate some degree of moderation."