Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'

Yet the desire for swift action is born from political necessity. Biden understands that the time for passing his agenda could be perilously short given that presidents' parties historically lose congressional seats in the midterm elections, less than two years away. The Democrats’ margins are already razor-thin.

He will speak against a backdrop of the weakening but still lethal pandemic, staggering unemployment and a roiling debate about police violence against Blacks. Biden will also use his address to touch on the broader national reckoning over race in America, and to call on Congress to act on prescription drug pricing, gun control and modernizing the nation’s immigration system.

The speech will offer one of Biden's biggest audiences in office, even as television ratings for other annual events — like the Academy Awards on Sunday — have fallen off during the pandemic. President Donald Trump had 37.2 million viewers for his final State of the Union address last year, and 47.7 million for his first address to Congress in 2017. President Barack Obama drew 52.4 million viewers for his first address in 2009.