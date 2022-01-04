 Skip to main content
Biden to travel to Las Vegas for Harry Reid memorial service

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on Saturday to attend a memorial service for the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber's top Democrat.

“If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades,” the president said in a statement after Reid's passing.

First Lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama are also expected to attend memorial services at the Smith Center for Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

After the services, Reid's remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he is scheduled to be honored in a ceremony on Jan. 12.

