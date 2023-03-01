MONTGOMERY, Ala. — President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on Sunday to mark the 58th anniversary of a landmark event of the civil rights movement.

Biden will speak in Selma for the annual remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 that white police beat Black civil rights marchers as they tried to cross the city's Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The visit comes as the city that served as a crucible of the civil rights movement is fighting to recover from a January tornado. The EF-2 twister, with winds of 130 mph, cut a wide swath and ripped through the city, destroying and severely damaging hundreds of homes.

Biden has twice visited Selma for the annual voting rights commemoration. Three years ago during the 2020 election he spoke at the city's historic Brown Chapel AME Church hours after strong support from Black voters in South Carolina lifted Biden to his first primary victory. He also visited the city as vice president in 2013. In both stops, Biden warned of erosions to the protections for voting rights won in the city decades ago.

President Barack Obama in 2015 spoke in Selma to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1965 marches.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed voting-rights demonstrators — including a young John Lewis — as they tried to cross the bridge over the Alabama River. Weeks later, the Rev. Martin Luther King successfully led marchers on the 50-mile march to the state capital of Montgomery.

The marches, and photos of the violent beatings on Bloody Sunday, galvanized Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that struck down impediments to voting by African-Americans and ended all-white rule in the American South.

The annual commemoration has become a regular stop for politicians to pay homage to the fight for voting rights in America and to court Black voters in election years.

Former state Sen. Hank Sanders, who helped start the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration decades ago in Selma, said a “fuller democracy sprung forth" out of the city, but it is also a city that has struggled in recent years. The population has dwindled to about 18,000 and nearly one in three people live in poverty.

"Selma was in great need before the tornado hit. Selma is even greater need now," Sanders said

Rep. Terri Sewell, the only Democrat in Alabama's congressional delegation, urged Biden, when she greeted him following his State of the Union address, to visit Selma to see the tornado damage “first-hand and to help Selma.”

The history of voting in the United States The history of voting in the United States 1607: The Jamestown election 1619: Jamestown Church assembly 1776: John Adams' letter to James Sullivan 1787: Ratification of Article I of the Constitution 1792: Criminal disenfranchisement in Kentucky 1812: The first gerrymandered district 1824: The election of John Quincy Adams 1848: The Seneca Falls convention 1856: Property requirement lifted 1866: Civil Rights Act of 1866 1869: Wyoming grants women the right to vote 1869: Edison invents the electric voting machine 1870: Fifteenth Amendment ratified 1877: Georgia institutes poll tax 1881: The 'voting apparatus' debuts 1898: The gear-and-lever voting machine is unveiled 1898: Louisiana enacts first grandfather clause 1908: Northern disenfranchisement on display 1913: Seventeenth Amendment grants direct election of US senators 1920: Nineteenth Amendment grants women's suffrage 1924: Indian Citizenship Act 1952: McCarran-Walter Act lifts ban on Asian citizenship 1961: Twenty-Third Amendment gives DC residents the vote 1961: First punch-card ballot system 1962: Poll taxes are outlawed 1965: Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights 1965: Voting Rights Act 1970: Richard Nixon extends Voting Rights Act 1971: Twenty-Sixth Amendment lowers voting age 1975: Gerald Ford extends the Voting Rights Act 1984: Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act 1986: Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act 1993: National Voter Registration Act 1996: Voting machine for the blind and illiterate 2000: American citizens in territories denied voting rights 2002: Help America Vote Act 2006: Congress extends Section 5 of Voting Rights Act 2009: Al Franken wins Minnesota by 312 votes 2010: Midterm elections signal new era in voting 2011: The voter ID law era begins 2012: Texas v. Holder 2013: Shelby County v. Holder 2016: New restrictions pile up 2017: More laws target voters 2018: New voting restrictions reach half the country 2018: Supreme Court approves voter purges 2018: Florida removes criminal disenfranchisement 2019: Supreme Court agrees to hear key gerrymandering case 2020: Supreme Court unanimously rules against faithless electors 2020: Mail-in voting soars during the COVID-19 pandemic 2022: Redistricting controversies continue nationwide