 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to visit UConn for dedication of Dodd Center

  • 0

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to visit the University of Connecticut Friday for the dedication of a human rights center named after former U.S. Sens. Thomas and Christopher Dodd.

The Dodd Center for Human Rights serves as an umbrella home for the school's human rights programs and archives. Those include the Human Rights Institute, which houses the largest undergraduate and graduate human rights program at a public university in the U.S. and Dodd Impact, which focuses on community-based human rights initiatives.

It had been known as the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995, named for the late senator who also was a lead prosecutor for the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II.

UConn’s Board of Trustees voted in August to change the name to the Dodd Center for Human Rights to recognize the work of both Democratic senators and their family.

“I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” said former Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, who is Thomas Dodd's son. He served as a senator from 1981 to 2011, gaining a reputation as a human rights advocate for his work to end abuses in Central America.

People are also reading…

Biden and Christopher Dodd will be joined at the dedication by guests including Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and members of the state's congressional delegation.

The ceremony will be by invitation only, but will be streamed online by the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tripoli sends message of hope with white color festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News