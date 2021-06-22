 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden traveling to southwest Wisconsin to talk agriculture
0 Comments
AP

Biden traveling to southwest Wisconsin to talk agriculture

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week to discuss agriculture and rural economies, the White House announced Tuesday.

Biden plans to be joined for the June 29 visit by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, which borders Wisconsin to the west. The White House said more details about the trip would be released later.

The trip will be Biden's second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast.

Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

+5
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is heading for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
National Politics

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News