Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan

Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes out of more than 5 million cast. The state, long a Republican stronghold, is now a political battleground that will feature closely watched races for Senate and governor next year. It will almost certainly be one of the most competitive states during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Before an evening car rally in Duluth, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, first visit former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter's defeat to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980 ushered in an era in which calls for smaller government and lower taxes for big business and the wealthy were embraced as a tonic for economic growth.

Biden, who established himself as moderate during his decades in elected office but has moved to a more progressive approach to governing in the early days of his presidency, offered a rebuttal Wednesday that Reagan's “trickle-down economics has never worked.”

“It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden declared at the Capitol.

It’s no accident Biden chose Gwinnett County to serve as the backdrop to begin making his case for his spending plan.