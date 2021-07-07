Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda

The Biden administration promoted its agenda on multiple fronts Wednesday.

First lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school in Washington to discuss how the trillions of dollars the president wants Congress to spend on families would pay for more affordable child care, preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, larger salaries for teachers and modern school buildings with safe drinking water, along with more teachers of color and more nurses and counselors to help students with their emotional and other needs.

“You and your students will continue to be one of our top priorities, not just in one legislative bill, but in everything we do,” she said during a speech to a virtual meeting of the American Federation of Teachers union.”

President Biden was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when he landed in Illinois and was met at the community college by Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Illinois' two Democratic senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth; and Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the district.