Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.