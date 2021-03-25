Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

Biden, for his part, condemned the Trump-era requirement that migrants await their asylum claims in Mexico as "sitting on the edge of the Rio Grande in a muddy circumstance with not enough to eat.” He also criticized an earlier policy of separating children from their families at the border and argued that it's conditions in people's home countries that push them to the U.S. border.

“It’s because of earthquakes, floods. It’s because of lack of food. It’s because of gang violence,” he said. “It’s because of a whole range of things that when I was vice president had the same obligation to deal with unaccompanied children.”

Biden said that his administration is working to help the countries where migrants are coming from with long-term solutions to their issues, citing $700 million in aid going to Central America.

The number of migrants encountered by authorities along the Southwest border has been rising since April, shortly after the Trump administration imposed a public health order authorizing Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel most people. Many of those are repeat crossers, trying again after they have been sent back.