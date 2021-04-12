Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

The meeting came as the Biden’s team is making a direct argument for lawmakers to put their constituents ahead of their ideologies. The White House released state-by-state breakdowns Monday that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability, among other issues. An appeal to the broader public is unlikely to resonate much with Republican lawmakers who have already blasted the plan.

Among the Republicans at the meeting were Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Reps. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Don Young of Alaska. Democrats attending were Sens. Maria Cantwell of Washington and Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Reps. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey and David Price of North Carolina.

In the room, “nobody said we didn’t need infrastructure investment," Cantwell, the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, said in an interview.

The lawmakers said Biden will seek to drive a consensus by having his team revisit with them and others, as soon as Tuesday.

Graves said the president talked about how he was open to discussion and open to negotiation on the size, scope and definition of infrastructure.