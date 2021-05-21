Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t allow the Department of Justice to seize journalists’ phone records and emails, calling the practice “wrong” in a significant departure from his predecessors.

“Absolutely, positively, it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong,” he told a reporter Friday at the White House.

His comments come as CNN reported Thursday that the Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of one of their correspondents, the latest revelation of an apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying a journalist’s sources that was launched during the last administration.

The Washington Post also disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three of its journalists who covered the Russia investigation.

When asked if Biden would prevent his Justice Department from seeking reporters' phone records, Biden responded: “I won't let that happen.”