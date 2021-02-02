Biden, Yellen pan GOP virus aid as too small, urge action

Biden framed his views on the virtual meeting by talking about the need not to forget working middle class families, even those making $150,000 for a family of four, who are straining during the crisis, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

The outcome will test the new president who made a national plea for unity at his inaugural but is confronting a rising COVID death toll and stubbornly high jobless numbers, with grave political risks for all sides for failure. Vaccine distributions, direct payments to households and business aid are all on the line.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Biden's view that the risk is not in crafting too large a package, but in providing too little aid. She said the president was hopeful Republican ideas will be brought forward and included.

“We need to make sure people get the relief they need,” she said

The two sides are far apart, with the Republican group of 10 senators focused primarily on the health care crisis and smaller $1,000 direct aid to Americans than the $1,400 payments Biden proposed, and the president leading Democrats toward a more sweeping rescue plan to shore up households, local governments and a partly shuttered economy.