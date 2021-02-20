Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is a month into his presidency and at least one pattern is clear. He doesn’t want to talk about the “the former guy."

That guy is Donald Trump. But if Biden is reluctant to say Trump's name too much, a lot of what he has been doing has been in direct contrast to his predecessor's legacy.

On policy, symbolism and style, from the Earth’s climate to what’s not on his desk (Trump's button to summon a Diet Coke), Biden has been purging Trumpism however he can in an opening stretch that is wholly unlike the turmoil and trouble of his predecessor's first month.

The test for Biden is whether his stylistic changes will be matched by policies that deliver a marked improvement from Trump, and a month is not long enough to measure that. Further, the length of Biden’s honeymoon is likely to be brief in highly polarized Washington, with Republicans already saying he has caved to the left wing of the Democratic Party.

The first time the nation saw Biden in the Oval Office, he sat behind the Resolute Desk wearing a mask. Trump, of course, had eschewed masks, and made their use a culture war totem and political cudgel.