Biden's 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump's

Haines and CIA Director Bill Burns are also investigating a growing number of reported injuries and illnesses possibly linked to directed energy attacks in what's known as “Havana syndrome.” The CIA recently appointed a new director of its task force investigating Havana syndrome cases, an undercover official who participated in the hunt for Osama bin Laden. And intelligence agencies are having to adapt to the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with growing concerns that the Taliban may topple the U.S.-backed central government.

Haines and Burns have also said that their review of COVID-19 origins may be inconclusive, probably disappointing lawmakers and observers who have pushed for more aggressive action against China.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden was not likely to make Trump “a central part of his message" during his visit.

“He’s someone who believes in the role of the intelligence community of civil servants,” she said. “He believes they’re the backbone of our government and certainly he’ll make that clear.”