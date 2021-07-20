Biden's 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden just can't quit Ohio — even if it rejected him in last year's election.

The president travels to Cincinnati on Wednesday to push his economic policies. It's the third visit of his presidency to Ohio, the only state Biden lost that he has visited multiple times.

Ohio was once an electoral prize that could decide who occupied the White House, but its embrace of Republicans has tightened over the past decade. The visit is a testament to Biden's belief that going straight to voters will help cross a barbed political divide.

“Half of life is showing up, and Joe Biden shows up,” said John Anzalone, Biden's presidential campaign pollster. "He’s going to be a president for people who voted for him and people who voted against him."

Ohio Republicans, for their part, see the presidential attention as a chance to make the case against Democrats. The state faces a heated Senate election next year with the retirement of Republican Rob Portman, who helped negotiate a $973 billion infrastructure plan with Biden that now faces an uncertain future in the evenly split Senate.