Biden's Census nominee promises independence, transparency

President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Census Bureau told a Senate committee on Thursday that he would bring transparency and independence to the nation's largest statistical agency, which was challenged by the pandemic, natural disasters and attempts at political interference while carrying out the 2020 census.

If confirmed, Robert Santos, a third-generation Mexican American, would be the first person of color to be a permanent head of the agency.

Santos told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that he would rely on technological advances for innovation and would recognize career staffers who “endured a tumultuous 2020."

Although the director of the Census Bureau is a political position, Santos said he wasn't a politician. He is a former president of the American Statistical Association and vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute.

The bulk of the work on the 2020 census is over. The numbers that determine how many congressional seats each state gets were released in April, and the figures used for drawing congressional and legislative districts are on schedule to be made public next month.