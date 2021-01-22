Biden's choice on econ aid: Deal with GOP or go for it all

The ability to win over that coalition, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will be central to any path, a test-run for working with Congress on a bipartisan basis.

“Any new COVID relief package must be focused on the public health and economic crisis at hand,” Collins said in a Friday statement.

She said she looks forward to hearing more about “the administration’s specific proposals to assist with vaccine distribution, help keep our families and communities safe, and combat this virus so our country can return to normal.”

The Biden team's approach could set the tenor for the rest of his presidency, showing whether he can provide the partisan healing that he called for in Wednesday's inaugural address and whether the narrowly split Senate will prove a trusted partner or a roadblock to the White House agenda.

“The ball will be in Biden’s court to decide how much he is going to insist on and at what cost,” said William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “As the old saw goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.”