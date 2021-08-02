Biden's judges: More diverse and more of them

But Aron said, "We’re so pleased with both the pace and high quality of the Biden nominees, particularly that so many come from all corners of the legal profession ... It’s a wonderful departure from previous Democratic administrations.”

Among his appointments are Tiffany Cunningham, the first Black woman to serve on the court of appeals in Washington, D.C., that deals with patent and other specialized cases and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, only the second Black woman to be a judge on the federal appeals court based in Chicago.

Biden also has nominated civil rights attorney Myrna Perez for the federal appeals court based in New York. She would be the first Latina on that court since Justice Sonia Sotomayor moved up to the Supreme Court.

“We have had a good selection of nominees come forward,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

One additional benefit of Biden's focus on diversity is it might tamp down the restiveness of progressives who also are advocating for court reforms, including expanding the Supreme Court by four justices to counterbalance the three Trump appointees.