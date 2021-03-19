 Skip to main content
Biden's mounting immigration crisis
AP

Biden's mounting immigration crisis

President Joe Biden took office on the promise that he would clean up America's broken immigration system, but only a few months into his tenure the U.S. faces a rising tide of migrants on its southern border. A look at asylum seekers staying in the tent city in Tijuana, Mexico. Find out why they are there and what their message is for Joe Biden. Also, a look at the bipartisan press conference of U.S. Senator for Texas John Coryn and Rep. Henry Cuellar on the dramatic surge in migrants at the border.

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

