Biden's new evictions moratorium faces doubts on legality

Pelosi helped recruit Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe to work on a solution and persuade the White House that a narrower moratorium could stand up in court, according to a person who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The new order protects renters only in parts of the country where there is significant COVID-19 transmission, though in practice it initially covers areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. Evictions can resume once there is a lasting reduction in new infections.

The differences are significant, some legal scholars said.

“What this does is very directly link the moratorium to the control of COVID-19,” said Emily Benfer, a Wake Forest law professor who studies health and housing. With all the information that is now known about the new delta variant, “the war on COVID has changed” since last time the question of the moratorium was before the Supreme Court, she said.

Brianne Gorod, of the liberal Constitutional Accountability Center, also cautioned against reading too much into Kavanaugh’s one-paragraph comment on the moratorium from late June.

Courts will “consider how the spread of the delta variant and its significant transmissibility make clear the need for this more targeted moratorium,” Gorod said.