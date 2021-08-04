Biden's new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts

As a result, Barbara Peck, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee state court system, said Wednesday that lawyers for courts in her state had “advised that it is not applicable in Tennessee.”

Some housing advocates said the new system would be complicated but would prevent some evictions. Their clients were grateful for the reprieve.

Antoinette Eleby, 42, of Miami, said she had been worried as she expected an eviction order within two to three weeks after she said her landlord twice refused to take federal rental assistance. She had sent five of nine children to live with her mother in another county.

But after hearing about the new CDC order, Eleby said she was hopeful the additional time would persuade her landlord to take the federal funds and she could remain her home. She has been told by her lawyer that the order means she cannot be evicted by sheriff’s officers.

“Now that this happened, I’m kind of at ease. I am just seeing what are the next steps. I just have to continue hoping for the best,” said Eleby, who couldn’t work for part of the pandemic after her family contracted COVID-19.

———

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville in Washington and Michael Casey in Boston contributed to this report.

