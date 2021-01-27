Biden's pick for UN post calls China `a strategic adversary'

“It also may mean that we have to use other instruments that we have, including the possibility of sanctions, including the possibility of flexing our muscles,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield stressed that the U.S. intention is not to encourage or support a conflict, but “to encourage the Chinese to change their behavior.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Thomas-Greenfield would be neither the first African American nor the first woman, nor even the first African American woman, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. But she is a groundbreaking diplomat nonetheless.

She joined the State Department almost four decades ago, when Black women were even more of a rarity in the U.S. diplomatic corps than they are today, and she is the most experienced diplomat of the six people named by Biden for top national security positions.

She recalled in her opening statement going to a segregated high school and then to Louisiana State University “as a consequence of a lawsuit.” She said she was “not the norm” among the Ivy League graduates who also joined the Foreign Service in 1982.

“And yet, I had an extraordinary 35-year career, that culminated as the assistant secretary of state of African affairs,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “To me, that represents the progress, and promise, of America.”

