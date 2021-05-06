Biden's plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday detailed steps to achieve its goal of conserving about one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030, relying on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs.

A report, with the lofty title "America the Beautiful,' ' from several Cabinet departments, calls for a decadelong commitment on projects from Maine to California, and in Alaska and Hawaii, as well.

The report says this effort will mean thousands of new jobs and a stronger economy while also addressing climate change and environmental justice, including expanded access by disadvantaged communities to the outdoors.

Supporters say President Joe Biden's goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, if successful, will help slow global warming and preserve some of the nation’s most scenic lands for future generations of Americans.