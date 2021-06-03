Biden's pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

“I don’t see that he’s directing any specific case or that he's directing that an investigation take one path or another,” Weinstein said. "He’s simply putting forth priorities and procedures, which then the Justice Department has to modify its protocols as a result.

“I don't think he's saying you can never do it,” he added. “I think he's saying the standards have to be higher.”

The Justice Department says it has now concluded notifying the media organizations whose phone records were accessed. The latest revelation came Wednesday when The Times said it had learned that investigators last year secretly obtained records for four reporters during a nearly four-month period in 2017.

The gap in time likely reflects that the Justice Department regards the seizure of phone records as a last resort when other avenues in a leak investigation have been exhausted. The department said the reporters are neither subjects nor targets of the investigation, but did not reveal which leak was under investigation.