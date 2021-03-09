Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of Democratic accusations that former President Donald Trump was too soft on Russia, the Biden administration is facing Republican criticism of its approach to Moscow.

In particular, Republicans accuse him of not doing enough to halt a gas pipeline to Europe that many believe will give Russia a tool for political influence over energy-dependent Central and East European nations. To make their point, they’ve delayed confirmation of some of Biden’s top national security nominees, including for the CIA and top spots at the State Department.

And, they’re planning to grill Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday.

The Biden administration rejects the criticism, saying it has been clear about penalties for companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and that its goal is to bolster European energy security.

The administration also is weighing punitive measures against Russia for the SolarWinds hacking campaign, in which at least nine federal agencies and 100 private companies were breached, and has imposed sanctions on some Russians over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.