Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia
AP

Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

  Updated
Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One with first lady Jill Biden on the Ellipse near the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

