Biden's top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least one group in America is unlikely to get any money from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan — his own top aides.

Most of Biden’s senior West Wing advisers made far more than the threshold that would qualify them for direct payments from the president’s COVID-19 relief bill, according to White House financial disclosure forms released Saturday. The disclosure period runs through 2020.

The documents paint a portrait of advisers whose wealth is dwarfed by those that surrounded President Donald Trump but do not quite line up with Biden’s image of “Middle Class Joe.”

Some of Biden’s top advisers worked for President Barack Obama’s administration and moved into the corporate world before returning to government service. Others in the West Wing — whose positions don't require Senate confirmation — have had deep ties to the business world.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who worked for Biden when he was vice president, had been an executive at the venture capital firm Revolution. He was listed as having a salary of $1.8 million, according to his disclosure form. The threshold for direct payments is $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples.