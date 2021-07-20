Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

White House aides and the bipartisan group of senators have huddled privately since Sunday trying to wrap up the deal, which would be a first phase of an eventual $4 trillion-plus package of domestic outlays — not just for roads and bridges, but foundations of everyday life including child care, family tax breaks, education and an expansion of Medicare for seniors.

Biden calls it a “blue-collar blueprint for building an American economy back."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and some outside groups decry what they call Biden's “spending spree.” A core group of Republicans are interested in pursuing a more modest package of traditional highway and public works projects, about $600 billion in new funds, they have been trying to negotiate with the White House.

Biden has been in touch with both Democrats and Republicans for several days, and his outreach will continue "until he has both pieces of legislation on his desk to sign them into law,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.