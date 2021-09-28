Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

The stakes are as high as ever as Biden and his party try to accomplish a giant legislative lift, promising a vast rewrite of the nation's tax priorities and spending goals with an oh-so-slim majority in Congress.

Biden is under pressure to close the deal with Manchin and Sinema who are seen as linchpins for the final package. The two centrist senators have said they can't support the proposed price tag and are now being pressed to say how high they are willing to go.

“Really good, honest, straightforward negotiations,” Manchin told reporters back at the Capitol. He said he did not give Biden a new topline figure.

And it's not just Biden's fellow Democrats in the Senate. A small number of House Democrats also are bristling at the far-reaching scope of Biden's domestic agenda and demanding changes before agreeing to vote yes.

“We’re obviously at a very sensitive time,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president, she said, is “not going to tell anyone what to do. He’s going to have a discussion, have an engagement.”