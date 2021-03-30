Big tech, Nevada repair shops clash over 'right to repair'

Without access to parts and schematics of many devices that people use, Jones worries that his business will soon have to close down. He said his employees often joke about how they will soon be packaging new devices for shipment from an Amazon warehouse instead of fixing devices that come into the store.

Jones believes tech companies want to control the repair business and would prefer that customers purchase new devices rather than repair aging ones.

He also worries about environmental impact from the production and disposal of new devices — many with rechargeable batteries powered by resources mined in Nevada — instead of repairing equipment with minor problems.

“We’re going to have landfills so overloaded, we’re going to have to start living on top of old printers or computers,” he said.

Walter Acorn, a lobbyist with the Consumer Technology Association representing device manufacturers and retailers, told lawmakers that unauthorized repair shops tinkering with the companies' technology could compromise public perception of their products.

“One of the reasons that consumer electronics manufacturers are so sensitive is that their business model is based on their brand reputation,” he said.