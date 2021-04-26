Bilked relatives of ex-power couple get house sale proceeds

HONOLULU (AP) — The bulk of the money from the foreclosure sale of a house owned by a former Honolulu police chief and his estranged wife convicted of conspiracy must go to the relatives they bilked, a U.S. judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright granted a magistrate judge's findings on what to do with about $63,000 leftover from the $1.3 million sale of a home in east Honolulu owned by Louis Kealoha, who retired as police chief in the midst of a federal corruption investigation, and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor.

Seabright last year sentenced Katherine Kealoha to 13 years in prison, saying she was the mastermind behind the scheme to frame her uncle for the theft of the couple’s home mailbox to hide fraud that included stealing from her own grandmother. Her husband was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The ruling said about $62,000 should go to the trust for Katherine Kealoha's uncle, Gerard Puana, and his now-deceased mother, Florence Puana, as partial fulfillment of the more than $289,000 restitution the Kealohas owe them.