Bill advanced to ban Native American mascots at schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The use of Native American names, symbols and images would be banned from being used as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington under a bill passed Tuesday by the state House of Representatives.

The measure passed with a bipartisan 92-5 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

If approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1. Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.

The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.

Democratic Rep. Debra Lekanoff, the sponsor of the measure and an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut, said the bill is an opportunity to “do the right thing.”